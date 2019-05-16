 
May 16, 2019

Southern Highway will connect Constanta / Black Sea port with West of Romania and Serbia, Italy, Switzerland, France
By Edwig Ban The president of the ruling party in Romania said on Thursday that the government will start the procedure of selecting the firm to deal with the construction of the South Motorway. He specified that at the beginning of the next week will be completed "... the whole procedure, all (...)

PSD's Dragnea on European Commission warning letter: Corina Cretu has voted against Romania Chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Thursday that if the College of Commissioners has unanimously voted on the letter whereby the European Commission warns Romania about the changes to the laws of justice, then European Commissioner Corina Cretu has voted (...)

New Car Registrations Grow 22%, Used Cars Drop 7% in Jan-Apr New car registrations in Romania grew 22% on the year in January-April, to 44,957 units, while second-hand car registrations dropped 7%, to 145,823 units, data from Romania’s association of automotive manufacturers ACAROM showed (...)

#EuropeanParliament2019 Tariceanu: Interest for EP, not at desired level, debate monopolised by internal topics Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, junior coalition partner) Calin Popescu Tariceanu told a press conference held Thursday in Satu Mare that interest in the elections to the European Parliament is not at the level he would like it to be at, and the public debate is (...)

Romania Raises RON750M Selling Oct 2021 Bonds at 3.83% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 750 million lei (EUR157.5 million), above its initial RON500 million plan, selling treasury bonds maturing in October 2021 at an average yield of 3.83%, central bank data showed.

Insurer Uniqa's Underwritings in Romania Grow 10% in 1Q, to EUR25.4M Austrian group Uniqa, which owns in Romania general insurance company Uniqa Asigurari and life insurance company Uniqa Asigurari de Viata, reported underwritten gross premiums totaling EUR25.4 million in the first quarter, up 10% on the (...)

PM Dancila: Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in European accession process contributes to Western Balkans' stability Bosnia and Herzegovina&#39;s success in the European accession process contributes to the stability and prosperity of the Western Balkans and the European Union as a whole, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday at a meeting she had with the Prime Minister of this country, Denis (...)

Artego Targu-Jiu Profit Surges 86% YoY To RON2.9M In 1Q/2019 Romanian conveyor belt maker Artego Targu Jiu (ARTE.RO) had a turnover of RON40.3 million in January-March 2019, up 9.4% from the year-earlier period, and a profit of RON2.9 million, up 86% year-on-year, according to data released by the company (...)

 

