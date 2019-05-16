Southern Highway will connect Constanta / Black Sea port with West of Romania and Serbia, Italy, Switzerland, France



By Edwig Ban The president of the ruling party in Romania said on Thursday that the government will start the procedure of selecting the firm to deal with the construction of the South Motorway. He specified that at the beginning of the next week will be completed "... the whole procedure, all (...) Southern Highway will connect Constanta / Black Sea port with West of Romania and Serbia, Italy, Switzerland, France.By Edwig Ban The president of the ruling party in Romania said on Thursday that the government will start the procedure of selecting the firm to deal with the construction of the South Motorway. He specified that at the beginning of the next week will be completed "... the whole procedure, all (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]