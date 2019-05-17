MAE:Romania - firm supporter of boosting cooperation between EU and Central Asia states



The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) welcomes the adoption by the European Commission and the EU High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the Joint Communication on the European Union and Central Asia, called "New opportunities for a stronger partnership." "The document lays the foundations for a new vision of the European Union for a strengthened partnership with the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, in view of capitalising on the opportunities provided by the consolidation of the bilateral dialogue and the substantiation of regional cooperation. Thus, the vision set out in the Joint Communication responds to the need for a high level of resilience and prosperity in Central Asia as a basis for the reform process, sustainable connectivity and sustainable development," a MAE release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday informs. The MAE mentions that "Romania is and will remain a firm supporter of boosting cooperation between the European Union and Central Asia states, through a new generation of bilateral agreements, as well as by promoting common regional policies and solutions to ensure an active role for Central Asia. The Romanian Presidency at the EU Council paid a special attention to developing the relations between the European Union and the five partner states of Central Asia, context in which the Foreign Affairs Ministry together with the European External Action Service (EEAS) organised on Wednesday, in Bucharest, the High-Level Conference on Central Asia, called "Connectivity for sustainable development," meant to mark the new EU Strategy for the region and capitalise on the importance of Central Asia in view of the EU Strategy on Connecting Europe and Asia. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

