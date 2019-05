Top Five Banks in Romania See Almost RON1.4B Profit in Q1



The largest five actors on the Romanian banking market, Banca Transilvania, BCR, BRD-SocGen, UniCredit and Raiffeisen Bank remained profitable in the first quarter of 2019, and their cumulated profit reached 1.36 billion (EUR286 million), comparable the first quarter of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]