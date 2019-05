Fildas-Catena Beats A&D Pharma to Top Spot on Pharmaceutical Wholesale and Retail Market



Fildas-Catena group held by entrepreneur Anca Vlad posted 7.7 billion lei (EUR1.6 billion) revenue in 2018 with its pharmaceutical wholesaler Fildas and pharmaceutical retailer Catena, up 40% over 2017. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]