Romania's central bank revised its 2019 year-end inflation forecast to 4.2%, well above its variation target band, from a previous forecast of 3%, after the annual rate climbed to a higher than expected 4.1% in April. Romania Central Bank Raises Year-End Inflation Forecast to 4.2% from 3%.Romania's central bank revised its 2019 year-end inflation forecast to 4.2%, well above its variation target band, from a previous forecast of 3%, after the annual rate climbed to a higher than expected 4.1% in April. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]