PM Dancila says gov’t considering building new hospitals, besides increasing doctor’s pay



The government is considering building new hospitals and equipping them with the necessary equipment, besides the approved raise in the pay to doctors and other healthcare staff, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Friday after visiting the Zalau County Emergency Hospital. She was asked for an opinion on the conditions found at the hospital. "A good impression, of professional people, hard-working people, life-saving people, a hospital where the county council's concerns with highly performing equipment is visible. In addition to the pay increases this government has performed for medical staff and doctors, we have to consider the necessary equipment, we have to consider the construction of new hospitals, we have to create the necessary framework so that doctors can carry out their activity," said Dancila. Dancila, accompanied by Health Minister Sorina Pintea, added that she had also a discussion with chairman of the Salaj County Council Tiberiu Marc, who informed her that the hospital is in full swing of modernisation on county and European funds. "I have assured everyone that they have the government's support, given that the government this year has allocated the largest funds for Healthcare and Education," Dancila said. Prior to visiting the hospital, the prime minister spoke with a local, who expressed his displeasure with the high level of job taxation. Dancila told him that any such problem can be solved through dialogue. The prime minister was on a working visit to Salaj County. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Daniel Florea, Sebastian Olaru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

