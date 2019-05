Condmag Brasov 1Q Loss Nearly Halves To RON905,460



Romanian oil and gas pipe maker Condmag Brasov (COMI.RO) on Friday said its revenue grew 14.68% year-on-year to RON686,451 in the first quarter of 2019, and its loss nearly halved to RON905,460, compared with a loss of nearly RON1.5 million in the first quarter of 2018, according to the (...) Condmag Brasov 1Q Loss Nearly Halves To RON905,460.Romanian oil and gas pipe maker Condmag Brasov (COMI.RO) on Friday said its revenue grew 14.68% year-on-year to RON686,451 in the first quarter of 2019, and its loss nearly halved to RON905,460, compared with a loss of nearly RON1.5 million in the first quarter of 2018, according to the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]