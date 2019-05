China’s Liting Universal Group Opens Lighting Fixtures Factory In Braila, In EUR17M Investment



Glorious Lighting SRL, held by Chinese company Liting Universal Group, has invested EUR17 million in a lighting fixtures factory in Braila (eastern Romania), which will initially employ 200 people. China’s Liting Universal Group Opens Lighting Fixtures Factory In Braila, In EUR17M Investment.Glorious Lighting SRL, held by Chinese company Liting Universal Group, has invested EUR17 million in a lighting fixtures factory in Braila (eastern Romania), which will initially employ 200 people. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]