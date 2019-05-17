President Iohannis: Those who rule should understand situation in education is disastrous



Those who rule in Romania must understand that the current situation in education, which is disastrous, can no longer continue, said President Klaus Iohannis on Friday, while participating in the debate "Become your best - through a high quality education", organized at the West University of Timisoara. "There are generations here that deserve all the chances the EU has to offer. It is unacceptable for our country to lag so far behind, given that we live in one of the best historical periods of the continent, with extraordinary opportunities, which prepare a true revolution of education, we are talking about new mobility programs, volunteering, cooperation projects between institutions in different Member States. It is also necessary for those who rule in Romania to understand that the current situation in education, which is disastrous, can no longer continue. If they do not know or do not want to do things better then they should leave and make way for others who are good at it, because it is not them but the Romanians who will pay for these failures," the president said. He affirmed that in the working groups of the '' Educated Romania'' project pupils and students were among the most active participants. "They have shown that they can organize themselves and come up with more reasoned positions than many people who theoretically should have had experience in discussing and drafting public policies," Iohannis said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

PM Dancila: We must seek third markets to increase exports, to attract investment Romania must seek third markets, such as the Arab countries and China, both in order to increase exports and to attract investment in our country, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Friday, in Zalau, north-west Salaj County. "I went to all the countries of the Arabian Peninsula, I went (...)



Central Bank Doesn't Rule Out Rate Hikes This Year Romania's central bank doesn't rule out raining the benchmark interest rate this year but doesn't foresee such a move either, governor Mugur Isarescu said Friday.



China's Liting Universal Group Opens Lighting Fixtures Factory In Braila, In EUR17M Investment Glorious Lighting SRL, held by Chinese company Liting Universal Group, has invested EUR17 million in a lighting fixtures factory in Braila (eastern Romania), which will initially employ 200 people.



Condmag Brasov 1Q Loss Nearly Halves To RON905,460 Romanian oil and gas pipe maker Condmag Brasov (COMI.RO) on Friday said its revenue grew 14.68% year-on-year to RON686,451 in the first quarter of 2019, and its loss nearly halved to RON905,460, compared with a loss of nearly RON1.5 million in the first quarter of 2018, according to the (...)



BNR forecasts 4.2 pct inflation for end of year The National Bank of Romania (BNR) upwardly revised to 4.2 percent the inflation estimate for the end of the year, forecasting a 3.3 percent inflation for 2020, BNR governor Mugur Isarescu told a press conference in which he presented the quarterly report on inflation. In February 2019, BNR (...)



#EuropeanParliamentElections2019/MAE started sending ballot papers for European elections and referendum to polling stations abroad The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) started on Thursday to send the necessary material for the voting abroad in the elections to the European Parliament and the national referendum on Justice, mentioning that it is the biggest number of ballot papers to be sent abroad - over 4 million. A MAE (...)



PM Dancila says gov't considering building new hospitals, besides increasing doctor's pay The government is considering building new hospitals and equipping them with the necessary equipment, besides the approved raise in the pay to doctors and other healthcare staff, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Friday after visiting the Zalau County Emergency Hospital. She was asked for (...)

