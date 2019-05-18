#EuropeanParliament2019 Iohannis: PSD doesn’t matter in Europe, they have proven not capable of anything



President Klaus Iohannis, present at the National Liberal Party (PNL) electoral in Bucharest, voiced his conviction that this party will go on to win the elections to the European Parliament, adding that the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) "does not matter" in Europe. "In Europe, PSD does not matter, because they have proven they are not capable of anything. They came to government with promises, PSD made great promises, promised us the world. Now that their term is coming to an end we can see what has happened. And I ask those from PSD: where are the promised hospitals? Zero. Where are the promised motorways? Zero. Where is the promised prosperity? Zero. Well, excuse me. For themselves, yes. They have started to solve their own issues. From the very beginning - and I remind you that in this square you demonstrated, we demonstrated, against ordinance 13 - PSD was from the very beginning interested in their people. PSD rose to power not to solve the Romanians’ issues. PSD is not interested in Romanians and Romania. PSD is interested in the well-being of DRagnea [PSD chairman, ed.n.]," said Iohannis in Victoriei Square. The president appreciated that the only goal of PSD governing over the past two and a half years has been to "bring to the knees Romanian justice," but that the loss of independence in this area will also affect the economy of the country. "PSD is not interested in the Romanians, they are not interested in Romania. Something though - we have to admit - is of interest to them. And they have been working on it for two and a half years. They want to bring the Romanian justice to its knees. This is what they have been working on, and not only that, for two and a half years. But my dear ones, this can’t be. Do you know what the big problem is? Once we lose the independence of justice, we lose everything. We lose the economy, we lose the welfare of the Romanians, and eventually, through PSD politics, we end in a catastrophe. And somebody, at the end, will foot the bill, not them, do not imagine that they will pay. For all these things the Romanians will be the ones to pay. (...) We will all pay for this failed PSD governing. Criminals are perched at the top of the state not to solve Romania’s problems, not to help the Romanians, but to help themselves. Shame!" he added. At the same time, the head of state urged the Romanians to participate in the referendum. "Give a strong, clear, firm answer to this failed PSD government. Free Romania! I expect you all to vote on May 26. For Romania, for the future of Romania, to vote!" was Iohannis’ word. He appreciated that PNL has "the best team with the best candidates". "The best team with the best candidates! And you know what, I personally am convinced that they will win the elections, together with all of you! (...) In order to be well represented in Europe we need this strong team, who will win the elections to the European Parliament," the president said. Iohannis mentioned that the summit in Sibiu, where all the European leaders were present, was "a great success". "Let me tell you, dear ones, what I learned there at the summit that took place in the heart of Romania. They all came and I understood that for them, for all Europe, Romania matters, the Romanians matter. The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Tusk - you should have seen their faces full of joy when the Romanians welcomed them!," Klaus Iohannis also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob) #EuropeanParliament2019 Iohannis: PSD doesn’t matter in Europe, they have proven not capable of anything.President Klaus Iohannis, present at the National Liberal Party (PNL) electoral in Bucharest, voiced his conviction that this party will go on to win the elections to the European Parliament, adding that the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) "does not matter" in Europe. "In Europe, PSD does not matter, because they have proven they are not capable of anything. They came to government with promises, PSD made great promises, promised us the world. Now that their term is coming to an end we can see what has happened. And I ask those from PSD: where are the promised hospitals? Zero. Where are the promised motorways? Zero. Where is the promised prosperity? Zero. Well, excuse me. For themselves, yes. They have started to solve their own issues. From the very beginning - and I remind you that in this square you demonstrated, we demonstrated, against ordinance 13 - PSD was from the very beginning interested in their people. PSD rose to power not to solve the Romanians’ issues. PSD is not interested in Romanians and Romania. PSD is interested in the well-being of DRagnea [PSD chairman, ed.n.]," said Iohannis in Victoriei Square. The president appreciated that the only goal of PSD governing over the past two and a half years has been to "bring to the knees Romanian justice," but that the loss of independence in this area will also affect the economy of the country. "PSD is not interested in the Romanians, they are not interested in Romania. Something though - we have to admit - is of interest to them. And they have been working on it for two and a half years. They want to bring the Romanian justice to its knees. This is what they have been working on, and not only that, for two and a half years. But my dear ones, this can’t be. Do you know what the big problem is? Once we lose the independence of justice, we lose everything. We lose the economy, we lose the welfare of the Romanians, and eventually, through PSD politics, we end in a catastrophe. And somebody, at the end, will foot the bill, not them, do not imagine that they will pay. For all these things the Romanians will be the ones to pay. (...) We will all pay for this failed PSD governing. Criminals are perched at the top of the state not to solve Romania’s problems, not to help the Romanians, but to help themselves. Shame!" he added. At the same time, the head of state urged the Romanians to participate in the referendum. "Give a strong, clear, firm answer to this failed PSD government. Free Romania! I expect you all to vote on May 26. For Romania, for the future of Romania, to vote!" was Iohannis’ word. He appreciated that PNL has "the best team with the best candidates". "The best team with the best candidates! And you know what, I personally am convinced that they will win the elections, together with all of you! (...) In order to be well represented in Europe we need this strong team, who will win the elections to the European Parliament," the president said. Iohannis mentioned that the summit in Sibiu, where all the European leaders were present, was "a great success". "Let me tell you, dear ones, what I learned there at the summit that took place in the heart of Romania. They all came and I understood that for them, for all Europe, Romania matters, the Romanians matter. The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Tusk - you should have seen their faces full of joy when the Romanians welcomed them!," Klaus Iohannis also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

7 out of 10 companies in Romania postpone invoice payment, 53pct have no financial resources (analysis) Seven out of 10 companies in Romania postpone the payment of their invoices, while the average duration to cash an invoice at the level of the economy reached almost 120 days, a poll-based select analysis says. According to the data by Frames & Train Your Brain, 68pct of the managers of the (...)



#EPelection2019/ PSD leader Dragnea heralds new types of support for animal breeders The ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea on Sunday heralded in southeastern Tulcea the doubling of the subsidy granted to sheep wool per kilogram, a new programme for the lamb population's breeding and a harsher law for the observance of the agricultural (...)



PM Dancila calls for respect of traditional values, asks for decency in promoting messages in public space Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday called for the respect of traditional values and symbols, asking for "decency in promoting messages in public space". The prime minister emphasizes that the denigration of national symbols and their association in a defamatory manner, as well (...)



PM Dancila: We must seek third markets to increase exports, to attract investment Romania must seek third markets, such as the Arab countries and China, both in order to increase exports and to attract investment in our country, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Friday, in Zalau, north-west Salaj County. "I went to all the countries of the Arabian Peninsula, I went (...)



President Iohannis: Those who rule should understand situation in education is disastrous Those who rule in Romania must understand that the current situation in education, which is disastrous, can no longer continue, said President Klaus Iohannis on Friday, while participating in the debate "Become your best - through a high quality education", organized at the West (...)



Central Bank Doesn't Rule Out Rate Hikes This Year Romania's central bank doesn't rule out raining the benchmark interest rate this year but doesn't foresee such a move either, governor Mugur Isarescu said Friday.



China's Liting Universal Group Opens Lighting Fixtures Factory In Braila, In EUR17M Investment Glorious Lighting SRL, held by Chinese company Liting Universal Group, has invested EUR17 million in a lighting fixtures factory in Braila (eastern Romania), which will initially employ 200 people.

