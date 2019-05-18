#EuropeanParliament2019 Iohannis: PSD doesn’t matter in Europe, they have proven not capable of anything
President Klaus Iohannis, present at the National Liberal Party (PNL) electoral in Bucharest, voiced his conviction that this party will go on to win the elections to the European Parliament, adding that the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) "does not matter" in Europe.
"In Europe, PSD does not matter, because they have proven they are not capable of anything. They came to government with promises, PSD made great promises, promised us the world. Now that their term is coming to an end we can see what has happened. And I ask those from PSD: where are the promised hospitals? Zero. Where are the promised motorways? Zero. Where is the promised prosperity? Zero. Well, excuse me. For themselves, yes. They have started to solve their own issues. From the very beginning - and I remind you that in this square you demonstrated, we demonstrated, against ordinance 13 - PSD was from the very beginning interested in their people. PSD rose to power not to solve the Romanians’ issues. PSD is not interested in Romanians and Romania. PSD is interested in the well-being of DRagnea [PSD chairman, ed.n.]," said Iohannis in Victoriei Square.
The president appreciated that the only goal of PSD governing over the past two and a half years has been to "bring to the knees Romanian justice," but that the loss of independence in this area will also affect the economy of the country.
"PSD is not interested in the Romanians, they are not interested in Romania. Something though - we have to admit - is of interest to them. And they have been working on it for two and a half years. They want to bring the Romanian justice to its knees. This is what they have been working on, and not only that, for two and a half years. But my dear ones, this can’t be. Do you know what the big problem is? Once we lose the independence of justice, we lose everything. We lose the economy, we lose the welfare of the Romanians, and eventually, through PSD politics, we end in a catastrophe. And somebody, at the end, will foot the bill, not them, do not imagine that they will pay. For all these things the Romanians will be the ones to pay. (...) We will all pay for this failed PSD governing. Criminals are perched at the top of the state not to solve Romania’s problems, not to help the Romanians, but to help themselves. Shame!" he added.
At the same time, the head of state urged the Romanians to participate in the referendum.
"Give a strong, clear, firm answer to this failed PSD government. Free Romania! I expect you all to vote on May 26. For Romania, for the future of Romania, to vote!" was Iohannis’ word.
He appreciated that PNL has "the best team with the best candidates".
"The best team with the best candidates! And you know what, I personally am convinced that they will win the elections, together with all of you! (...) In order to be well represented in Europe we need this strong team, who will win the elections to the European Parliament," the president said.
Iohannis mentioned that the summit in Sibiu, where all the European leaders were present, was "a great success".
"Let me tell you, dear ones, what I learned there at the summit that took place in the heart of Romania. They all came and I understood that for them, for all Europe, Romania matters, the Romanians matter. The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Tusk - you should have seen their faces full of joy when the Romanians welcomed them!," Klaus Iohannis also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob)
