Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday called for the respect of traditional values and symbols, asking for "decency in promoting messages in public space". The prime minister emphasizes that the denigration of national symbols and their association in a defamatory manner, as well as the radicalization of the public talk, contribute to the division of society and seriously harm Romania's image. "I have always worn and will proudly wear the national ie [Romanian traditional blouse, ed.n.], one of the most beautiful metaphors of the Romanian soul. Our ancestors have passed down the traditional costume from generation to generation, as part of the identity dowry of the Romanian people. I am profoundly grieved by the unspeakable manner in which the Romanian costume is denigrated. I urge all women to proudly wear the Romanian ie, to give a signal to those who soil Romania's image. It is our duty and our responsibility to respect the Romanian blouse and all the traditional Romanian symbols. I strongly condemn the defamation of the traditional symbols, the radicalization of the public talk and the attempt to divide the Romanian society. Irrespective of the political principles we promote, such actions must cease," the prime minister affirmed, according to a press release of the Government. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob)