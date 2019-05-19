#EPelection2019/ PSD leader Dragnea heralds new types of support for animal breeders



The ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea on Sunday heralded in southeastern Tulcea the doubling of the subsidy granted to sheep wool per kilogram, a new programme for the lamb population's breeding and a harsher law for the observance of the agricultural products' quality. "I believe we have the possibility, we have the power and the financial support to increase this subsidy (for the sheep wool per kilogram, ed. n.) from one RON to two RON per kilo, yet from now on we must check for the wool to be used. In order to use it in Romania, we must wash it. Romania lost this ability, and the wool could be washed elsewhere, in their conditions and to our disadvantage. The Romanian House of Commerce will start to build at least three wool washing centers in the next period," Liviu Dragnea told the "Village Life" public television's TVR broadcast. A wool washing centre will cost rd EUR 5 million, and the objectives will be developed in certain areas elected together with the farmers, according to the Social-Democrats leader. In support to the farmers, the Romanian House of Commerce will purchase a ship and road transport means so that the hindrance recorded on the animals' export market, due to the transporters' number shortage, be overcome. Dragnea also announced that beginning with 2020 the tax on the subsidies cashed by the farmers will be canceled and that a new way to hire the day laborers in breeding is addressed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Luisiana Bigea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)

