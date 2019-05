Altex Sales Up to Over RON3.5B in 2018



Computer and electronics retailer Altex saw its sales grow by 8% to more than 3.5 billion lei (EUR735 million) in 2018, while profit rose by 30% to RON63.5 million year-on-year. Altex Sales Up to Over RON3.5B in 2018.Computer and electronics retailer Altex saw its sales grow by 8% to more than 3.5 billion lei (EUR735 million) in 2018, while profit rose by 30% to RON63.5 million year-on-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]