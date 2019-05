Entrepreneurial Companies Account for Only 25% of Romania’s Exports



Aramis Invest in Baia Mare (furniture manufacturer), Oltchim Ramnicu-Valcea (chemical industry) and Compa Sibiu (automotive components) are the only entrepreneurial companies with about or more than EUR100 million exports in 2018, ZF has found from preliminary data from the National Statistics (...) Entrepreneurial Companies Account for Only 25% of Romania’s Exports.Aramis Invest in Baia Mare (furniture manufacturer), Oltchim Ramnicu-Valcea (chemical industry) and Compa Sibiu (automotive components) are the only entrepreneurial companies with about or more than EUR100 million exports in 2018, ZF has found from preliminary data from the National Statistics (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]