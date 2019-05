Paval Brothers Launch Private Equity Fund Equiliant Capital



Dragos and Adrian Paval, the owners of DIY retail chain Dedeman, are officially launching a new private equity fund, focused on investing in small and medium-sized businesses. Paval Brothers Launch Private Equity Fund Equiliant Capital.Dragos and Adrian Paval, the owners of DIY retail chain Dedeman, are officially launching a new private equity fund, focused on investing in small and medium-sized businesses. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]