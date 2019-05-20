 
Romaniapress.com

May 20, 2019

Military Prosecutor’s Office opens investigation on gendarmes’ crackdown on people protesting against PSD in Topoloveni
May 20, 2019

Military Prosecutor’s Office opens investigation on gendarmes’ crackdown on people protesting against PSD in Topoloveni.
The Military Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bucharest Military Tribunal has taken note and has filed a criminal case in rem in connection with the gendarmes’ crackdown on the people who protested against the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) in Topoloveni. The case concerns the offenses of abuse of service, abusive behavior and deprivation of liberty. On Friday, ten people protesting in Topoloveni during a visit by PSD leader Liviu Dragnea were taken by the gendarmes and rushed to the police station. "Ten people displaying banners were picked up by police forces and led to the Topoloveni Police Department because they were attending an unreported public meeting, after which they refused to leave the area at the request of the law enforcement. They were taken to the police station to have their identity established and for legal measures to be taken," Ionel Flavius Tanase, the spokesperson for the Arges County Gendarmerie Inspectorate stated. Referring to the Topoloveni incident, President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday it is "outraging" that in 2019 people who are discontent with a politician be taken by the gendarmes. "I think we have here the image of Dragnea’s Romania. Whoever is not with Liviu Dragnea will be arrested. This is what the images from Topoloveni show us. Some people, rightly discontented with Dragnea, just went to protest peacefully and were taken by the gendarmes," the president said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Profi Becomes First Retailer in Romania to Overshoot 1,000-Store Mark Supermarket and convenience store chain Profi has grown to 1,005 stores in about 500 cities in Romania and is the first retail to achieve this feat. The company’s plans will not stop at this, however.

Samsung Joins Club of Companies with At Least EUR1B Revenue in Romania South Korea’s Samsung posted about 4.6 billion lei (EUR1 billion) revenue in Romania last year, up about 8% over 2017.

APIA: Car Sales In Romania Grow 12.4% In January-April 2019 The Romanian car market strengthened expectations for the sixth consecutive year of growth, with a very good level in April 2019 (+35.5% compared to March 2019), and posting a 12.4% increase in January-April 2019, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed (...)

President Iohannis: I draw the Government's attention not to sacrifice our economic future President Klaus Iohannis on Monday sent a message to the participants in the "Innovation Labs 2019 - Demo Day" event, in which he drew the Government&#39;s attention "not to sacrifice the economic future" of Romania and also made an appeal to the young to get involved in (...)

#Romania2019.eu/ EnviMin Gavrilescu: EU needs wider range of financial instruments to boost private innovation investment The European Union (EU) needs a wider range of financial instruments to provide incentives to promote private investment in needed technological innovations, including increased funding for R&D and innovation, Romania&#39;s Minister for the Environment Gratiela Gavrilescu said at a (...)

Online Bookstore Libris.ro Eyes 30% Higher Sales, Of Over RON50M, In 2019 Online bookstore Libris.ro targets a 30% increase in sales, to over RON50 million, in 2019, after reporting a turnover of RON40 million in 2018, up 28% versus 2017.

One United Properties Invests EUR1M In Retrofitting Of North Gate Pipera Project One United Properties of Andrei Diaconescu and Victor Capitanu, two of the founders of boutique investment bank Capital Partners (currently BT Capital Partners), announced an investment of EUR1 million in retrofitting the North Gate project in Pipera (northern Bucharest), which had been (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |