 
Romaniapress.com

May 20, 2019

Number of job vacancies down to 58,200 in Q1 of 2019
May 20, 2019

Number of job vacancies down to 58,200 in Q1 of 2019.
The number of job vacancies in the first quarter of this year was 58,200, down 600 compared to the previous quarter and 200 compared to the same quarter of 2018, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday. The vacancies rate stood at 1.18 percent after the first three months of the year, down by 0.02 percentage points over the previous quarter and the same period last year. The budget sector accounted for over 27 percent of the total number of vacancies. Thus, there are 7,100 vacancies in public administration, 7,000 in healthcare and social assistance, respectively, and 1,700 in education. Overall, the highest vacancies rates were registered in other service activities (2.79 percent), public administration (2.56 percent) and healthcare and social assistance (2.06 percent). Over a quarter of the total number of vacancies (15,300 vacancies) was concentrated in the manufacturing industry, and the rate reached 1.29 percent. At the opposite end, the lowest values of both the rate and the number of vacancies were found in the mining and quarrying industry (0.16 percent, 100 vacancies, respectively).AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Profi Becomes First Retailer in Romania to Overshoot 1,000-Store Mark Supermarket and convenience store chain Profi has grown to 1,005 stores in about 500 cities in Romania and is the first retail to achieve this feat. The company’s plans will not stop at this, however.

Samsung Joins Club of Companies with At Least EUR1B Revenue in Romania South Korea’s Samsung posted about 4.6 billion lei (EUR1 billion) revenue in Romania last year, up about 8% over 2017.

APIA: Car Sales In Romania Grow 12.4% In January-April 2019 The Romanian car market strengthened expectations for the sixth consecutive year of growth, with a very good level in April 2019 (+35.5% compared to March 2019), and posting a 12.4% increase in January-April 2019, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed (...)

President Iohannis: I draw the Government's attention not to sacrifice our economic future President Klaus Iohannis on Monday sent a message to the participants in the "Innovation Labs 2019 - Demo Day" event, in which he drew the Government&#39;s attention "not to sacrifice the economic future" of Romania and also made an appeal to the young to get involved in (...)

#Romania2019.eu/ EnviMin Gavrilescu: EU needs wider range of financial instruments to boost private innovation investment The European Union (EU) needs a wider range of financial instruments to provide incentives to promote private investment in needed technological innovations, including increased funding for R&D and innovation, Romania&#39;s Minister for the Environment Gratiela Gavrilescu said at a (...)

Online Bookstore Libris.ro Eyes 30% Higher Sales, Of Over RON50M, In 2019 Online bookstore Libris.ro targets a 30% increase in sales, to over RON50 million, in 2019, after reporting a turnover of RON40 million in 2018, up 28% versus 2017.

One United Properties Invests EUR1M In Retrofitting Of North Gate Pipera Project One United Properties of Andrei Diaconescu and Victor Capitanu, two of the founders of boutique investment bank Capital Partners (currently BT Capital Partners), announced an investment of EUR1 million in retrofitting the North Gate project in Pipera (northern Bucharest), which had been (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |