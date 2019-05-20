Number of job vacancies down to 58,200 in Q1 of 2019



The number of job vacancies in the first quarter of this year was 58,200, down 600 compared to the previous quarter and 200 compared to the same quarter of 2018, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday. The vacancies rate stood at 1.18 percent after the first three months of the year, down by 0.02 percentage points over the previous quarter and the same period last year. The budget sector accounted for over 27 percent of the total number of vacancies. Thus, there are 7,100 vacancies in public administration, 7,000 in healthcare and social assistance, respectively, and 1,700 in education. Overall, the highest vacancies rates were registered in other service activities (2.79 percent), public administration (2.56 percent) and healthcare and social assistance (2.06 percent). Over a quarter of the total number of vacancies (15,300 vacancies) was concentrated in the manufacturing industry, and the rate reached 1.29 percent. At the opposite end, the lowest values of both the rate and the number of vacancies were found in the mining and quarrying industry (0.16 percent, 100 vacancies, respectively).AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)