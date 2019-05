Online Bookstore Libris.ro Eyes 30% Higher Sales, Of Over RON50M, In 2019



Online bookstore Libris.ro targets a 30% increase in sales, to over RON50 million, in 2019, after reporting a turnover of RON40 million in 2018, up 28% versus 2017. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]