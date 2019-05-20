 
Romaniapress.com

May 20, 2019

One United Properties Invests EUR1M In Retrofitting Of North Gate Pipera Project
May 20, 2019

One United Properties Invests EUR1M In Retrofitting Of North Gate Pipera Project.
One United Properties of Andrei Diaconescu and Victor Capitanu, two of the founders of boutique investment bank Capital Partners (currently BT Capital Partners), announced an investment of EUR1 million in retrofitting the North Gate project in Pipera (northern Bucharest), which had been (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Profi Becomes First Retailer in Romania to Overshoot 1,000-Store Mark Supermarket and convenience store chain Profi has grown to 1,005 stores in about 500 cities in Romania and is the first retail to achieve this feat. The company’s plans will not stop at this, however.

Samsung Joins Club of Companies with At Least EUR1B Revenue in Romania South Korea’s Samsung posted about 4.6 billion lei (EUR1 billion) revenue in Romania last year, up about 8% over 2017.

APIA: Car Sales In Romania Grow 12.4% In January-April 2019 The Romanian car market strengthened expectations for the sixth consecutive year of growth, with a very good level in April 2019 (+35.5% compared to March 2019), and posting a 12.4% increase in January-April 2019, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed (...)

President Iohannis: I draw the Government's attention not to sacrifice our economic future President Klaus Iohannis on Monday sent a message to the participants in the "Innovation Labs 2019 - Demo Day" event, in which he drew the Government&#39;s attention "not to sacrifice the economic future" of Romania and also made an appeal to the young to get involved in (...)

#Romania2019.eu/ EnviMin Gavrilescu: EU needs wider range of financial instruments to boost private innovation investment The European Union (EU) needs a wider range of financial instruments to provide incentives to promote private investment in needed technological innovations, including increased funding for R&D and innovation, Romania&#39;s Minister for the Environment Gratiela Gavrilescu said at a (...)

Online Bookstore Libris.ro Eyes 30% Higher Sales, Of Over RON50M, In 2019 Online bookstore Libris.ro targets a 30% increase in sales, to over RON50 million, in 2019, after reporting a turnover of RON40 million in 2018, up 28% versus 2017.

PM Dancila says modern technology needed, gov't to provide support where needed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday on a visit to the IAR Ghimbav aeronautical company that in order to be able to talk about competitiveness and performance, modern technology is needed and the government will provide support where necessary. "As I was saying, we are visiting (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |