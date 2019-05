APIA: Car Sales In Romania Grow 12.4% In January-April 2019



The Romanian car market strengthened expectations for the sixth consecutive year of growth, with a very good level in April 2019 (+35.5% compared to March 2019), and posting a 12.4% increase in January-April 2019, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed (...)