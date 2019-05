Discount Retailer Pepco Sales Up 35% to RON900M in 2018



Polish-held discount retail chain Pepco, which sells products at prices starting from 1.99 lei (EUR0.41) posted about 35% increase in sales to almost RON900 milion in 2018. The sales are more than double the 2016 level. The net profit followed the same trend as the sales, so both increased by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]