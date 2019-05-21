 
May 21, 2019

Window Maker Casa Noastra Exports Up 12% in 2018
Craiova-based window manufacturer Casa Noastra held by businessman Stefan Cherciu has increased exports by 12% in 2018 over the previous years.

Schaeffler Expects 20% Higher Revenue at Its Brasov Plant in 2019 Schaeffler Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Schaeffler group, expects growth of about 20% in revenue this year compared with last year’s more than 2.2 billion lei (about EUR475 million) revenue.

ZF Cybersecurity Trends 2019: No Company Is 100% Safe from Cyberattacks Every company, the small and medium-sized ones included, is now targeted by cyberattacks and the risks involved have become so great – from data loss to disruption of operations, that management should make it a priority to define the IT infrastructure protection strategy, the participants to (...)

President Iohannis about incidents in Topoloveni: Not even communists allowed themselves something like this Not even the communists allowed themselves something like this, said President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday in relation to the incidents in southern Topoloveni, Arges County, last Friday, when ten people protesting during a visit of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major ruling, ed. n.) leader (...)

Hochland Romania Exports Surge 52% To RON19M In 2018 Hochland Romania, leader on the local cheese product market, registered exports of over RON19 million in 2018, accounting for nearly 5% of the company’s sales, according to ZF calculations based on company data.

Iohannis: PSD tries to bend laws to save leader; referendum providing stamp that it is no longer acceptable President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is trying to "bend" the laws to save its national leader Liviu Drganea from going to jail, adding that the referendum on May 26 offers an opportunity to the Romanians to say no more. "Romania matters, (...)

BRD Sogelease Grants Financing Of RON136M In 1Q/2019, Up 12% YoY BRD Sogelease, the leasing subsidiary of Romanian lender BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, on Tuesday said it granted new financing of RON136 million in January-March 2019, up 12% compared to the same period in 2018.

Ascendis Trains 500 Managers, Entrepreneurs Via EU-Funded Project Worth Over RON4M Ascendis Consulting has completed an EU-funded project worth over RON4.2 million, aimed at developing the abilities of managers and entrepreneurs within companies operating in Romania.

 

