Uber, Bolt and Clever launch online petition demanding fast ride-sharing regulation



The Coalition for Digital Economy, an independent organization that represents the major ride-sharing and e-hailing companies in Romania Uber, Bolt and Clever, launched the online petition #continuam, an initiative for everyone who wants modern urban transport services to continue working in Romania, the association said in a release. The petition is open for signing at https://www.continuam.ro/, where all the information on the current situation in the ride-sharing and e-hailing market is available. "Our intention was to make available to the 2.5 million Romanians who use these platforms a channel allowing them to express their point of view in a civilized manner, just as the transport services we advocate are. We believe it’s not through street protests or by blocking public squares and traffic that we need to make our voice heard, but by the civic mobilization of those who stand by our side. We hope that the Romanian government too will hear these voices and will make a decision as fast as possible," said Catalin Codreanu, president of the Coalition for Digital Economy. The Coalition for Digital Economy considers that only the prompt adoption of an emergency ordinance regulating ride-sharing services will allow them to further operate at full capacity and prevent abuses against partner drivers. The association cautions that the misinterpretation of the amendments brought to the Law on taxi services last week and the lack of specific regulation have led to numerous sanctions against drivers: fines, police confiscating car registration plates and even acts of violence. "As a result, the number of active drivers on the platforms has plunged by 25 percent in just one day, and the waiting time for orders placed via the three applications has increased to over 10 minutes. The ride-sharing segment produces more than 1 billion lei annually in direct and indirect benefits and provides jobs for more than 20,000 partner drivers. These are services that place Romania on the map of modern urban transport, offering safe and familiar alternatives to everyday users, but particularly to tourists who are already accustomed to them. The modernization of urban transport in Romania can start with the regulation of these services, which, besides their financial benefits, also greatly contribute to relieving traffic congestion," the release states. 