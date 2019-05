Bayer Sees Sinesti Processing Output at EUR55M This Year



Bayer Romania's corn seed procession station in Sinesti, Ialomita county, will reach an output worth EUR55 million this year from 7,500 hectares of corn crops, the company said Tuesday.