De’Longhi Tops RON1B Turnover in Romania in 2018



Italian home appliances manufacturer De’Longhi, a family business with a history of more than a century that started operations in Romania in 2013, reached a turnover of RON1.2 billion in 2018, up 30% compared with 2017. De’Longhi Tops RON1B Turnover in Romania in 2018.Italian home appliances manufacturer De’Longhi, a family business with a history of more than a century that started operations in Romania in 2013, reached a turnover of RON1.2 billion in 2018, up 30% compared with 2017. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]