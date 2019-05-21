Eurostat: Romania Posts Fourth Biggest Natural Gas Price Increase In EU In 2H/2018



Romania recorded the fourth largest increase in household gas prices, of 16.3%, in the European Union, year-on-year in the second half of 2018. Romania is outranked by Ireland (17.3%), Bulgaria (16.5%) and Sweden (16.4%), data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed.