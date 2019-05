OMV Petrom Completes EUR19M Investment in Arad Fuels Terminal



Romania's oil and gas company OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) has invested around EUR19 million in the modernization of its fuels terminal in Arad, western Romania, the second largest in the country, with capacity of over 32,000 cubic meters, the company said in a press release (...)