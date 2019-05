Hochland Romania Exports Surge 52% To RON19M In 2018



Hochland Romania, leader on the local cheese product market, registered exports of over RON19 million in 2018, accounting for nearly 5% of the company’s sales, according to ZF calculations based on company data. Hochland Romania Exports Surge 52% To RON19M In 2018.Hochland Romania, leader on the local cheese product market, registered exports of over RON19 million in 2018, accounting for nearly 5% of the company’s sales, according to ZF calculations based on company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]