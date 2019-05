BRD Sogelease Grants Financing Of RON136M In 1Q/2019, Up 12% YoY



BRD Sogelease, the leasing subsidiary of Romanian lender BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, on Tuesday said it granted new financing of RON136 million in January-March 2019, up 12% compared to the same period in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]