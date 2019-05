Schaeffler Expects 20% Higher Revenue at Its Brasov Plant in 2019



Schaeffler Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany's Schaeffler group, expects growth of about 20% in revenue this year compared with last year's more than 2.2 billion lei (about EUR475 million) revenue.