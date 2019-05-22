President Iohannis about incidents in Topoloveni: Not even communists allowed themselves something like this



Not even the communists allowed themselves something like this, said President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday in relation to the incidents in southern Topoloveni, Arges County, last Friday, when ten people protesting during a visit of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major ruling, ed. n.) leader Liviu Dragnea, were taken up by the gendarmes and rushed to the police station. "Do you know where it is best seen or it was best seen how it would look, not how it will look, because it will not be, Dragnea's Romania - Topoloveni. Many discontented people have allowed themselves, so to speak, not to agree with Dragnea. They went there and booed him, and after five minutes, bang into the van and to the police. Not even the communists allowed themselves such a thing, but that's where he wants to take us. I do not agree with something like that, I hope neither do you," said Iohannis at the launch event of the "EU.RO - An Open Dialogue on Europe" volume that took place at the Oltenia Philharmonic of southern Craiova. "Ten people displaying banners were picked up by police forces and led to the Topoloveni Police Department because they were attending an unreported public meeting, after which they refused to leave the area at the request of the law enforcement. They were taken to the police station to have their identity established and for legal measures to be taken," Ionel Flavius Tanase, the spokesperson for the Arges County Gendarmerie Inspectorate stated. On Monday, the Military Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Military Tribunal has taken note and has filed a criminal case in rem in connection with the gendarmes' crackdown on the people who protested against the Social Democratic Party in Topoloveni. The case concerns the offenses of abuse of service, abusive behavior and deprivation of liberty.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Florentina Peia, Maria Mitrica, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

