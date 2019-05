Elis Pavaje Sees 10% Turnover Growth This Year, to RON200M



Pavement tiles and curbstones manufacturer Elis Pavaje, based in Alba county and held by the Gota family, estimates its turnover will grow 10% this year, to nearly RON200 million, driven by the opening of a new factory, a showroom and the launch of new (...) Elis Pavaje Sees 10% Turnover Growth This Year, to RON200M.Pavement tiles and curbstones manufacturer Elis Pavaje, based in Alba county and held by the Gota family, estimates its turnover will grow 10% this year, to nearly RON200 million, driven by the opening of a new factory, a showroom and the launch of new (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]