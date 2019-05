RAAL Bistrita Sees Revenue Up 17% to RON327M in 2018



Cooling systems manufacturer RAAL Bistrita posted more than 327 million lei (EUR70.3 milion) revenue last year, up 17% in 2017. Net profit stood at more than RON14.5 milion, over 85% higher than in the previous year, while the number of employees reached 2,405 on (...)