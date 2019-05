VIG Underwritings in Romania Down 21% in 1Q, to EUR116M



Vienna Insurance Group on Wednesday reported gross underwritten premium of EUR115.9 million in Romania in the first quarter, down 21% on the year, mainly due to a drop in mandatory car insurance. VIG Underwritings in Romania Down 21% in 1Q, to EUR116M.Vienna Insurance Group on Wednesday reported gross underwritten premium of EUR115.9 million in Romania in the first quarter, down 21% on the year, mainly due to a drop in mandatory car insurance. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]