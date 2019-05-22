"Cathedrale" painting by Marcel Iancu - sold for 80,000 euro



The "Cathedrale" painting signed by Marcel Iancu was awarded on Tuesday at the avant-garde auction organized by Artmark for the price of 80,000 euro. The painting comes from the artist's collection and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity signed by Dadi Janco, Committee Marcel Janco, Tel Aviv, 23 June, 2011. The pen and black ink on paper drawings "Tete du premier pas" and "The Kissing Column" (dedicated to the Istrati spouses) signed by Constantin Brancusi were also bought at the auction, for 47,500 euro and 24,000 euro respectively. Among the works of art that were sold for high amounts were: "Mermaid" by Victor Brauner - for 45,000 euro, "In the snow" and "Mirage" by Max Herman Maxy - 20,000 euro and 15,000 euro respectively, "Tulips "by Arthur Segal - for 17,000 euro,"The portrait of Ilarie Voronca" by Marc Chagall - 11,000 euro, the" Hymere" sculpture by Hans Mattis Teutch - at 15,000 euro. Also in the catalogue of the session there were manuscripts, books with original signatures, signposts and posters, signed by Tristan Tzara, Ion Vinea, Ilarie Voronca, Sasana Pana, Stephan Roll, Geo Bogza and many others. The first book published by Tristan Tzara - "La Premičre Aventure Celeste de Monsieur Antipyrine" (French, Zurich, 1916, "Dada Collection") and containing eight woodcuts by Marcel Iancu, was sold for 7,000 euro. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)