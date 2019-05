Fermele Crevedia Invests EUR6M In Feed Factory



Fermele Crevedia, the former Avicola Crevedia, has invested EUR6 million in a compound feed factory in Lehliu (Calarasi County). The production capacity of this factory reaches 30 tons per hour on a single production line and the grain storage capacity reaches 20,000 (...) Fermele Crevedia Invests EUR6M In Feed Factory.Fermele Crevedia, the former Avicola Crevedia, has invested EUR6 million in a compound feed factory in Lehliu (Calarasi County). The production capacity of this factory reaches 30 tons per hour on a single production line and the grain storage capacity reaches 20,000 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]