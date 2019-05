Dunapack Completes First Stage of EUR15M Factory Upgrade Investment



Cardboard packaging manufacturer Dunapack, part of Austrian Prinzhorn Group, has completed the first stage of a EUR15 million investment to modernize its corrugated cardboard factory in Sfantu Gheorghe, Covasna county.