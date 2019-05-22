Premier Dancila: Gov’t to remove building permit requirement for FDI-funded projects’ documentation



Premier Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday in Bacau that the government will adopt at its Thursday meeting a regulatory act that scraps the building permit requirement for the documentation submitted for projects funded through the Development and Investment Fund (FDI). "We have a government meeting tomorrow, on Thursday, where we have to adopt several regulatory acts tailored to the requests we had during our local trips. An example is linked to the Development and Investment Fund, which allows local communities to access two projects of major importance to the community. From the discussions we had with the mayors, irrespective of the political hue, we learned that their request is to have the requirement for the building permit removed at the stage of the submission of the documentation, because it is a barrier to accessing a project. Tomorrow we will do this," Dancila said. The Premier added that other regulatory acts will also be on the government's table this Thursday, "which should effectively bring a plus for Romania". AGERPRES (RO - author: Gabriel Apetrii, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)