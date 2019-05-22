 
Romaniapress.com

May 22, 2019

Premier Dancila: Gov’t to remove building permit requirement for FDI-funded projects’ documentation
May 22, 2019

Premier Dancila: Gov’t to remove building permit requirement for FDI-funded projects’ documentation.
Premier Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday in Bacau that the government will adopt at its Thursday meeting a regulatory act that scraps the building permit requirement for the documentation submitted for projects funded through the Development and Investment Fund (FDI). "We have a government meeting tomorrow, on Thursday, where we have to adopt several regulatory acts tailored to the requests we had during our local trips. An example is linked to the Development and Investment Fund, which allows local communities to access two projects of major importance to the community. From the discussions we had with the mayors, irrespective of the political hue, we learned that their request is to have the requirement for the building permit removed at the stage of the submission of the documentation, because it is a barrier to accessing a project. Tomorrow we will do this," Dancila said. The Premier added that other regulatory acts will also be on the government’s table this Thursday, "which should effectively bring a plus for Romania". AGERPRES (RO - author: Gabriel Apetrii, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Road Freight Transport Sector Remains Vulnerable: 61% Of Firms Face Medium-High And High Insolvency Risk The sector of road freight transport remains vulnerable on the local market, being closely linked to the infrastructure in Romania, in the context in which over half of companies face an insolvency risk above average and the car park is obsolete, according to a Coface (...)

#Europeanelections2019/President Iohannis blames Europhobic parties on politicians "guilty of their own failures" President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday in Cluj-Napoca blamed the emergence of "Europhobic parties" on politicians "guilty of their own failures" that blame the European Union, singling out the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule PSD, for a "catastrophic (...)

Bosch Romania 2018 Revenue Up 9% YoY To RON2.1B Bosch, global leader in the delivery of technologies and services, ended the 2018 fiscal year with consolidated sales of RON2.1 billion (EUR452 million) in Romania, up nearly 9% from a year before.

#Europeanelections2019 /European elections, justice referendum Sunday in Romania; over 18 million voters expected at ballot boxes More than 18 million voters are expected on Sunday to designate 33 representatives of Romania to the European Parliament and to vote in a national consultative referendum convened by President Klaus Iohannis on justice matters. The voters will receive three ballot papers - one for the European (...)

PM Dancila: Environment Minister launched 2nd edition of Rabla programme for household appliances The Environment Ministry launched on Thursday the 2nd edition of the Rabla programme for household appliances, a scrapping programme for which the Government has earmarked 40 million lei this year, twice compared to last year, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated. "Today [Thursday] Mrs (...)

PM Dancila: Procedure to request funding through FDI to be simplified Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Thursday that the Development and Investment Fund (FDI) will be extended in order to complete and arrange the storage and preservation spaces of agricultural products and the procedure for requesting the fund through this programme will be simplified (...)

GOV't to discuss "A Family, A House" project for the first time The Government on Thursday is set to discuss, for the first time, the project "A Family, A House," which is a version of the "First Home" programme closer to the citizens&#39; needs, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated. "We are discussing today [Thursday - (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |