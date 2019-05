Antitrust Body Looks Into Takeover Of Pomponio Group’s Concrete Division By CRH



Romania's antitrust body said Wednesday it was looking into the deal whereby Irish-held cement manufacturer CRH bought, in early April, the concrete division of Alba-based Pomponio Group, held by two Italian shareholders. Antitrust Body Looks Into Takeover Of Pomponio Group’s Concrete Division By CRH.Romania's antitrust body said Wednesday it was looking into the deal whereby Irish-held cement manufacturer CRH bought, in early April, the concrete division of Alba-based Pomponio Group, held by two Italian shareholders. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]