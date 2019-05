Finance Ministry Approved RON1.1B State Aid For 28 Investment Projects Between Sept 2018 And April 2019



The Finance Ministry approved financing agreements for 28 investment projects, between September 2018 and April 2019, through a state aid scheme worth a total RON1.1 billion, which will generate 4,455 new jobs. Finance Ministry Approved RON1.1B State Aid For 28 Investment Projects Between Sept 2018 And April 2019.The Finance Ministry approved financing agreements for 28 investment projects, between September 2018 and April 2019, through a state aid scheme worth a total RON1.1 billion, which will generate 4,455 new jobs. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]