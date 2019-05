Kaufland Opens Two New Stores, Reaches 124-Unit Network In Romania



German-held retailer Kaufland has opened two new stores, in Constanta and Focsani, respectively, reaching a 124-unit network in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]