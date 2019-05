Decathlon Does 60% of Production of 20 Decathlon Boot Models Done In Romania



French-held sporting goods retailer Decathlon, which has more than 1,500 stores in about 50 countries relies on Romania for more than 60% of the production of 20 boot models.