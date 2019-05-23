 
May 23, 2019

Companies Listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange to Reward Investors with EUR1.5B Dividends in 2019
Companies Listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange to Reward Investors with EUR1.5B Dividends in 2019.
The companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange will reward their investors with 7.1 billion lei (EUR1.5 billion) dividends from last year’s profits, 5.7% less than in 2018. The decline is largely due to the decline in results of state-run companies, according to ZF’s (...)

