PSD’s Dragnea: We do not intend to change prime minister; Mrs. Dancila remains until 2020



Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) Liviu Dragnea said on Wednesday that the Social-Democrats do not intend to change the prime minister, saying that Viorica Dancila may remain in office until 2020 "if she does her job." "We are not going to change the prime minister. (...) Mrs. Dancila may stay there until 2020 if she does her job, neither me nor anyone else has any business with her." They [The Opposition] are inventing topics as they have nothing to say. They cannot say: we have done this for Romania. They either swear at us, they swear at me and press all the institutions against me, or come with lies," Dragnea told Romania TV private broadcaster, in connection with the statements of President Klaus Iohannis. Liviu Dragnea also said that the PSD will not initiate and vote on the suspension of President Klaus Iohannis. "The PSD in no way will initiate or vote for the suspension of Iohannis. What Rares Bogdan did shows their despair, they want to announce this thing so as to trigger another negative emotion for Sunday. We will not do anything to hi, we leave him there, to draw total ridicule upon himself, until the presidential elections," Dragnea said. President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that if PSD withdraws political support for Viorica Dancila, he will no longer appoint a prime minister from this party. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

