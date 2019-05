ING: One in Two Romanians Willing to Adopt New Technology in Banking



Romanians are more and more aware of the benefits of tech innovation I banking and 54% are willing to adopt new banking solutions and share their financial data, a study by ING showed Thursday. ING: One in Two Romanians Willing to Adopt New Technology in Banking.Romanians are more and more aware of the benefits of tech innovation I banking and 54% are willing to adopt new banking solutions and share their financial data, a study by ING showed Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]