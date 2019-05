Foodpanda Seeks to Expand to 20 Cities This Year



Food ordering platform foodpanda, which currently covers 15 cities, seeks to expand to 20 cities this year and has added 400 new restaurants since the beginning of the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]