BNR governor: We should make a film about treasure sent to Moscow, have Viasat History air it



A book should be written or a film should be made about the Romanian treasure that was transferred to Moscow for safekeeping and send it to Viasat History channel, as this is about the history of no less than 92 tons of gold, governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu this Thursday told the "Cristian Popisteanu" Symposium themed "The BNR Treasure Evacuated to Moscow - a Historiographic Report and a Case Study". "I think we should put out a simple book with clear, beautiful pictures, or make a film and send it to Viasat History. This is about the history of 92 tons of gold in coin. Until World War I the gold standard was in effect, not bullions, gold coins and reserves were kept in coins. So, besides the 3 billion euro worth of gold, there is one billion more worth of numismatic value," said Isarescu. The BNR governor mentioned that the Moscow II file was undoubtedly put together at the National Bank and does not bring any new elements, but only completes the information in the Moscow I file. Mugur Isarescu said that a series of questions arise in connection with the two files. About ’Moscow I’, the question arises about it having been completely preserved with the original documents, given that at the time of the Soviet occupation the Soviet councilors had free access to the building. As for the Moscow II file, Isarescu said that it might have been taken out of the National Bank in an attempt to save it. "We can only assume how it disappeared, it has been probably considered that it needs to be saved or that it isn’t advisable for it to further stay at the National Bank, but we know that in 1955, when the reorganization of the BNR archive resources began under the State Archives formula, the Moscow II file was no longer in the Bank. So it probably left the building in the late 50’s because the label with the new name of the institution - Bank of the Romanian People’s Republic, the State Bank - only appears on the cover of the Moscow I file," said Mugur Isarescu. He also stated that it is not known how the file ended up in the double panel highboy (to be recovered in the end by the Romanian special intelligence service), but one can assume that it was put together at the National Bank of Romania between 1933 and 1942. Isarescu congratulated the officers of the Bucharest Brigade for the Combat of Organized Crime who helped recover the Moscow II file. In March this year BNR announced in a release having come into the possession of documents from 1941, mainly a inventory of the treasure sent to Moscow in 1916-1917, drawn up for the state leadership by National Bank representatives from that period. 