PM Dancila: Procedure to request funding through FDI to be simplified



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Thursday that the Development and Investment Fund (FDI) will be extended in order to complete and arrange the storage and preservation spaces of agricultural products and the procedure for requesting the fund through this programme will be simplified by eliminating the construction permit from the list of necessary documents when lodging the file. "In today’s Government meeting we are improving the functioning of the Development and Investment Fund by taking over proposals coming from the territory. I am mentioning that this instrument is quite appreciated. In just 20 days, approximately 1,000 funding requests have been lodged. We are extending this programme in order to fund the construction and arrangement of the storage and preservation spaces of agricultural products, a measure awaited by the farmers who need support to capitalise on their products. Because Romania needs modern infrastructure, we are also including the funding of investments for the construction of airports in the main priority area of the Fund," Dancila stated in the beginning of the Gov’t meeting. She also mentioned that through the decision which will be made by the Executive, the procedure for requesting funding will be simplified. "In this regard, we are eliminating the construction permit from the list of necessary documents when filing the application for funding. In order to avoid confusion, I would point out that this document will continue to be mandatory for starting construction works. In view of financing as many projects as possible, other expenditures such as utilities, design, feasibility studies or technical expertise will be eligible," the Prime Minister mentioned. Viorica Dancila mentioned that another measure to be adopted by the Gov’t is aimed at regulating the involvement of investment funds or companies, including the privately managed Pension Fund, which want to participate in a public-private partnership in achieving the strategic projects. "I carried out talks with the international investment funds, that have a great interest to fund such projects. We are setting up a simple mechanism through which the investment funds or companies will submit to the National Strategy and Prognosis Commission letters of intent regarding the funding of some projects until the substantiation study is approved. Based on these requests, the funding structure of each project included in the substantiation study will be established. Through these changes, we will ensure additional funding to complete the public-private partnership projects," the Prime Minister showed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Dancila: Procedure to request funding through FDI to be simplified.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Thursday that the Development and Investment Fund (FDI) will be extended in order to complete and arrange the storage and preservation spaces of agricultural products and the procedure for requesting the fund through this programme will be simplified by eliminating the construction permit from the list of necessary documents when lodging the file. "In today’s Government meeting we are improving the functioning of the Development and Investment Fund by taking over proposals coming from the territory. I am mentioning that this instrument is quite appreciated. In just 20 days, approximately 1,000 funding requests have been lodged. We are extending this programme in order to fund the construction and arrangement of the storage and preservation spaces of agricultural products, a measure awaited by the farmers who need support to capitalise on their products. Because Romania needs modern infrastructure, we are also including the funding of investments for the construction of airports in the main priority area of the Fund," Dancila stated in the beginning of the Gov’t meeting. She also mentioned that through the decision which will be made by the Executive, the procedure for requesting funding will be simplified. "In this regard, we are eliminating the construction permit from the list of necessary documents when filing the application for funding. In order to avoid confusion, I would point out that this document will continue to be mandatory for starting construction works. In view of financing as many projects as possible, other expenditures such as utilities, design, feasibility studies or technical expertise will be eligible," the Prime Minister mentioned. Viorica Dancila mentioned that another measure to be adopted by the Gov’t is aimed at regulating the involvement of investment funds or companies, including the privately managed Pension Fund, which want to participate in a public-private partnership in achieving the strategic projects. "I carried out talks with the international investment funds, that have a great interest to fund such projects. We are setting up a simple mechanism through which the investment funds or companies will submit to the National Strategy and Prognosis Commission letters of intent regarding the funding of some projects until the substantiation study is approved. Based on these requests, the funding structure of each project included in the substantiation study will be established. Through these changes, we will ensure additional funding to complete the public-private partnership projects," the Prime Minister showed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Five Romanian soldiers injured in Afghanistan by improvised explosive device Five soldiers of the 300th Sfantul Andrei Mechanised Infantry Battalion on a mission to Afghanistan were injured on Friday as they were conducting a joint patrol mission with US soldiers in their area of responsibility, Romania's Ministry of National Defence (MApN) reports in a press (...)



BNR governor Isarescu: Romania seriously harmed by avalanche of negative news about London gold stash The avalanche of negative news about Romania's international gold stash in London has seriously harmed the country, has dented the credibility of both Romania and the National Bank, and keeping the entire gold reserve in the country would not bring any benefit, governor of the National (...)



Romania Private Lending Grows 0.6% on Month in April Private lending in Romania grew 1.2% (+0.03% in real terms) in April compared with March, to RON256.54 billion, central bank data showed Friday.



Startup Creation Slows Considerably in April Beginner entrepreneurs established 47,147 limited liability companies – startups (SRL-D) from 2011 until the end of April 2019, just 78 more than at the end of March, Trade Registry data showed Friday.



#EPelection2019/Dragnea: I hope we win elections, I do not believe in fraud rumour Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) Liviu Dragnea said he hopes the party he leads will win the European Parliament election on Sunday, without giving a forecast, and said he has sent directions on the ground to the Social-Democrats to pay attention to the (...)



Holcim Sold RON1.3B Worth of Concrete and Cement In 2018 Cement and concrete manufacturer Holcim, part of the LafargeHolcim group, saw its revenue go up 20% to 1,270.6 million lei (EUR267 million) in 2018, according to Finance Ministry data.



Allianz CEO: Devise Investment Projects and Create Suitable Legislation and We'll Come up with Money Germany’s Allianz group, one of the largest insurers and money managers in Europe, with EUR900 billion assets (four times Romania’s GDP) is ready to invest more in Romania even in infrastructure but needs the government to come up with well-devised projects and suitable legislation, Oliver Bate, (...)

