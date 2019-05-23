Road Freight Transport Sector Remains Vulnerable: 61% Of Firms Face Medium-High And High Insolvency Risk



The sector of road freight transport remains vulnerable on the local market, being closely linked to the infrastructure in Romania, in the context in which over half of companies face an insolvency risk above average and the car park is obsolete, according to a Coface (...)