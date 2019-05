Bosch Romania 2018 Revenue Up 9% YoY To RON2.1B



Bosch, global leader in the delivery of technologies and services, ended the 2018 fiscal year with consolidated sales of RON2.1 billion (EUR452 million) in Romania, up nearly 9% from a year before. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]